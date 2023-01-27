Trump steps up: ‘Get this crazy war ended, NOW’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2023

As Team Biden was approving sending U.S. Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine in what military analysts said was an overt escalation of the war, former President Donald Trump was pleading for peace, and saying he could absolutely deliver it.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump wrote: “FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!”

Trump added that, if he were president, he could end the Russia-Ukraine war “within 24 hours.”

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls said Thursday that Joe Biden should put in a call to his predecessor to end the conflict with Russia.

“Joe Biden, you need to call Donald Trump. Donald Trump will call Vladimir Putin and end this war,” Nehls told Fox News. “We must stop this war, and Donald Trump can do it.”

Nehls said he thought Putin would respond to Trump because “he never went into Ukraine” when Trump was president.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this week that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were “now impossible since there are no conditions for them either de facto or de jure.”

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said during a Thursday interview with Sky News that he is “not interested” in negotiating with Putin, arguing that the Russian leader also “doesn’t want negotiations because he doesn’t want peace.”

