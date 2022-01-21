Trump spokeswoman: More than 115,000 phantom voters in Wisconsin

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2022

In Wisconsin, 569,277 voters have a registration date of 1/1/1918, amounting to 1 out of every 14 voters in the system — 115,252 of them voted in November 2020, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Election Commission Voter ID database is “designed to be impossible to audit,” Harrington said.

“If there was a system like Wisconsin’s state voter database in the corporate world, the CEO and the CFO would go to jail. Why would we apply a lesser standard to voter integrity?”

Joe Biden reportedly won Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election to conclude by the end of January.

Vos’ spokeswoman, Angela Joyce, said that Vos has asked lead investigator Michael Gableman for recommendations by February “so we can have legislation passed by the end of this session.”

The session is scheduled to end in March.

