Trump spokeswoman highlights shocking True the Vote findings

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2022

True the Vote’s election integrity investigation in Wisconsin revealed that 138 ballot “traffickers” in Milwaukee, Racine, and Green Bay counties “went to drop boxes to harvest ballots 3,568 times” in the 2020 election.

True the Vote also found that 14 of the ballot harvesters in Wisconsin also participated in one or more of the violent riots in 2020.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted on Telegram that True the Vote found “7 percent of mail-in ballots were trafficked in Wisconsin” and there were “137,551 trafficked votes in an election decided by 20,682 votes.”

“But it wasn’t just Wisconsin,” Harrington added. “4.8 million ballots trafficked in the 2020 Election. 7% of mail-in ballots were trafficked in every Swing State True the Vote has looked in.”

True the Vote detailed how it was done:

• Exploit inaccurate voter rolls

• Mass mail ballots

• Use NGO’s

• Fund drop boxes

• Pay traffickers

“It’s an organized crime that was perpetrated on Americans.”

(See True the Vote’s full March 18 ballot harvesting report here.)

(View True the Vote’s full testimony before the Wisconsin Assembly here.)

