Trump: Some governors ‘too carried away’ on lockdown orders

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2020

President Donald Trump called on Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia to “liberate” amid coronavirus lockdown orders that are getting “carried away.”

Trump called out Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who on Friday signed several gun control measures into law, including reinstating the state’s “one-handgun-a-month” rule and legislation that expands gun-purchase background checks.

“When you look at Virginia… they want to take your guns away — they want to violate your Second Amendment,” Trump said. “That’s not even politics — we’re entitled to a Second Amendment.”

The president added: “To me, that’s liberty — when I say liberate Virginia, I would say liberate Virginia when that kind of thing happens.”

On Wednesday, Northam announced that entertainment businesses in Virginia, including movie theaters and gyms, would remain closed through May 8. Previously that policy was set to expire on April 23.

Trump also mentioned Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose restrictions amid the outbreak prompted protests at the state capitol.

Whitmer has banned residents from visiting their neighbors and has told large retailers to close off sections dedicated to home improvement goods.

“Don’t buy paint. Don’t buy roses… she’s got all these crazy things,” Trump said of Whitmer. “Some of them are being unreasonable, I really believe that.”

Protesters showed up outside the residence of Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday and Friday, saying they wanted to get back to work.

Walz did ease some of his state’s restriction on Friday pertaining to outdoor activities. Minnesota residents would now be allowed to golf, boat, fish, hunt and hike as long as proper social distancing was practiced.

“I just think that some of the governors have gotten carried away,” Trump said at the White House on Saturday.

Before Trump unveiled his three-stage guidelines, hard-hit states like New York had already committed to extending lockdown measures into at least mid-May.

