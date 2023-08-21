Trump sets terms for GOP: No to ‘debates’; No to loyalty pledge

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 21, 2023

As he continues to lead the Republican field by a wide margin, former President Donald Trump will skip Wednesday’s GOP debate and indicated he might not participate in any primary election debates.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump pointed to his “legendary” poll numbers, including a nearly 50-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican considered his most significant threat in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more,” Trump wrote late Sunday. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Trump on Sunday confirmed that he will not attend the first Republican primary debate, which is being held in Milwaukee on Sunday and broadcast on Fox News.

Trump also said he does not want to sign a loyalty pledge from the Republican National Committee that says candidates must vow to support the eventual nominee if they wish to participate in debates.

Trump will counter-program the first debate through an interview with conservative host Tucker Carlson. A report in The Washington Post said the interview will be prerecorded and be released online to coincide with the debate.

Fox News is airing the first debate and two of its personalities, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, are moderating the event. Trump has said he feels Fox is biased against him and is promoting alternative candidates.

