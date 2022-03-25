Trump says no Mo, after endorsing Alabama’s Brooks

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2022

Former President Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in this year’s Alabama Senate primary.

“When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election,’ ” Trump said in a statement.

“Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore.”

Trump said that Brooks “made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’ despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities. If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections. Just look at what is happening in Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and elsewhere, but tremendous progress has been made that will help us in 2022 and 2024. The 2020 Election was rigged, and we can’t let them get away with it.”

Following Brooks’s change of heart on election fraud, his 44-point lead “totally evaporated all based on his ‘2020’ statement made at our massive rally in Cullman, Alabama. When I heard his statement, I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.’ ”

Trump has reportedly met with other candidates in the Republican primary, including Katie Britt, a former aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

Observers noted that it seemed Brooks made an appeal to Trump earlier this week by releasing a digital advertisement in which Brooks pledged to support removing Sen. Mitch McConnell from his role as GOP leader.

“Today, I unveil my pledge to America to fire Mitch McConnell. America can’t afford a Senate leader who is a weak-kneed, debt junkie, open-border RINO Republican, and who, worse yet, sells out America for special interest group cash,” Brooks said.

