Trump rules at Florida ‘Summit’, vows to prosecute open border advocates for ‘trafficking’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2023

The Floridian detailed how sales of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis swag at Saturday’s Florida Freedom Summit paralleled with how the 2024 GOP primary is unfolding.

The Florida governor, the report said, “gave arguably his most moving, on-point, and Republican-red meat presidential campaign speech. … But even after several standing ovations and a booming conclusion to his speech, Gov. DeSantis’s words did not bolster sales at the events-only campaign swag booth.”

The swag booth, however, was selling discounted DeSantis baseball hats at $5 while selling Donald Trump hats at the full price of $15.

“One individual working the booth said that she had never had such support for any one political candidate,” the report said. “The amount of sales was about 10 to 1 or more in favor of the Trump items. It goes without saying that the room belongs to Trump.”

In an address to the summit, 2024 GOP frontrunner Trump revealed he would see to it that illegal immigrant to not get “one more cent” of U.S. taxpayer money and that organizations that help illegals enter the United States would be prosecuted.

“All of these caravans that are coming up will not get one more cent of American money,” Trump told the crowd.

“You know, when you explain, ‘no money, no anything, no education, we’re not going to take care of you better than our vets.’ You know, they get taken care of with Biden, better than our great vets who are living on streets. We had that situation taken care of so well and now its right back where it started. And for any radical left charity, nonprofit or so-called ‘aid organization’ supporting these caravans and illegal aliens. We will prosecute them for their participation in human trafficking, child smuggling, and every other crime we can…”

Data from the Department of Homeland Security last month found that over 2 million illegal immigrants were seen making their way into the United States via the southern border in Fiscal Year 2023 alone. During Trump’s last year in office, less than 500,000 came in.

In other stunning illegal immigration figures, the total amount of illegal immigration from Asia and Africa to the United States has tripled since just last year, with 214,000 arrests made in FY 2023 as compared to about 70,000 FY 2022. This is up from another sharp increase, with the number being recorded at around 19,000 in 2021.

Trump also touched on his formerly enacted travel ban, which he said was “unbelievably successful.” The goal was to keep people out from countries that harbor terrorists.

“From day one, I will restore the Trump travel ban on entering from having people that like to blow up our shopping centers and kill our people and do lots of bad things,” he proclaimed. “Entry from terror-plagued countries. We will not allow people to come in and we will implement strong ideological screening for all immigrants. We did that and it was unbelievably successful. It was done at the Supreme Court. They approved it and a lot of people were a little surprised, but it was a great thing.”

“If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, If you sympathize with jihadists and then you don’t want your country to do well,” added Trump. “You don’t want your country to be successful. You’re just not going to get in you’re not getting in you’re not coming into our country.”

Meanwhile, seven more Florida legislators announced their support for Trump in 2024. Five of them flipped their support from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the former president.

One observer described the outpouring for Trump at the Kissimmee event:

Room is packed to the gills. Everyone chanting ‘Trump Trump Trump Trump’ at the Florida Freedom Summit outside Orlando right after DeSantis left the stage. They’re barely letting Trump speak they’re chanting so loudly. Never seen anything like this. Trump just brought all the Florida legislators who flipped their endorsement from DeSantis to him up on stage right after DeSantis spoke. Florida state elected officials have begun switching their endorsements from DeSantis to Trump.

Trump’s address to the Florida Freedom Summit:

