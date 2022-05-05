Trump questions timing of Wall Street Journal ‘hit piece’ targeting Wisconsin decertification

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2022

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Wall Street Journal editorial board and questioned the timing of what he called a “hit piece” which urges Republicans in Wisconsin to stop former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s investigation into 2020 election fraud in the state.

In March, Gableman said evidence he has uncovered led him to believe the state legislature should “take a hard look” at decertifying the 2020 election. Last week, the Wisconsin State Assembly granted Gableman an extension on his investigation.

The Journal’s editorial was published as Dinesh D’Souza’s 2020 election fraud documentary “2000 Mules” was set for release.

“The fact that the WSJ editorial board came out with this hit piece the day after the nationwide premier of True the Vote’s movie, ‘2000 Mules’, which proves a massive illegal ballot harvesting operation took place in the 2020 election — especially in key battleground counties like Milwaukee County — is also curious,” Trump said in a statement on May 2.

“Voters know that unless we fix what happened in 2020, those who stole the 2020 election will try to do it again in 2022,” Trump said.

“Ignorance is not bliss. Sky high inflation, threats of World War III, and the invasion across our borders are a direct consequence of the stolen 2020 election. What happened in 2020 can never be allowed to happen again!”

The Journal, in a May 1 editorial said Wisconsin Republicans should stop chasing what it termed “ghosts” and focus on defeating Democrat Gov. Tony Evers rather than extending the 2020 fraud investigation into this year’s elections and beyond.

Trump said that “everyone knows the wisdom embodied in the saying ‘those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.’ ”

The Journal’s editorial, Trump said, “argues that we should ignore the blatant fraud that took place in Wisconsin in the November 2020 election as detailed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his 136 page Preliminary Report issued on March 1, 2022. To ignore the fraud that Justice Gableman continues to uncover is to allow that fraud to be repeated.”

Trump continued: “Justice Gableman’s Report revealed many illegal and unethical acts including Zuckerberg funded election bribery, illegal ballot drop boxes, and obstruction of evidence gathering. Gableman also revealed that the Wisconsin Election Commission shared access to Wisconsin’s registration system with Zuckerberg funded left-wing activists, disregarded Wisconsin law so that tens of thousands of nursing home residents could be exploited for their votes, and illegally encouraged Wisconsin voters declare themselves ‘indefinitely confined’ under Wisconsin law, thereby avoiding Wisconsin’s voter ID requirements.”

The issues raised in Gableman’s investigation “are far from ‘ghosts’ as the editorial board claims. Here is a link to the Report so that people can see it for themselves. I encourage everyone to read it.”

