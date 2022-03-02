Special Counsel: Wisconsin legislature should take ‘hard look’ at decertifying 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2022

Among the most egregious of the widespread instances of election fraud reported on Tuesday by a state-appointed special counsel to the Wisconsin Assembly was how elderly nursing home residents were taken advantage of and had votes cast in their names despite being incapable of voting.

Michael Gableman, a retired state Supreme Court justice, told the state assembly that, in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay counties, all of which lean Democrat and received millions in grants from Mark Zuckerberg, saw their nursing homes record 100 percent voter turnout in the 2020 election.

Gableman also said private grants used to run the election constituted “election bribery” and called on lawmakers to “eliminate and dismantle” the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Gableman cited the case of 104-year-old Maryl Barrett. Her healthcare decisions were turned over in 2009 and she hasn’t remembered her children for 5 years.

Maryl Barrett voted in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Former President Donald Trump said in a Telegram post: “The State of Wisconsin just announced massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election. See the findings from the Office of the Special Counsel Second Interim Investigative Report On the Apparatus & Procedures of the Wisconsin Elections System here (https://cdn.nucleusfiles.com/7a/7a006672-2e4d-4bd1-9002-750fa4d0cd66/osc-second-interim-report.pdf). Read carefully because, despite the findings, the Fake News will never allow you to see what is happening. The Media is corrupt, and so was our Presidential Election!”

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, noted Gableman’s testimony included one example where a “son asked how his dad requested and turned in a mail-in ballot, when he doesn’t speak or write.”

The Gateway Pundit noted: “Several brave Wisconsin families reached out to Gableman and his committee after they discovered someone had voted for their loved one who is in a nursing home. This happened all over Wisconsin.”

The report also pointed to claims by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling that the Wisconsin Elections Commission did not follow the law when it did not stop poll workers from going into nursing homes.

Near the end of his report to the state assembly, Gableman said the state legislature should take a “hard look” at decertification of the state’s 2020 election results.

Joe Biden reportedly won Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.

Meanwhile, prior to Gableman’s testimony, The Gateway Pundit reported on March 2 that 12 Wisconsin counties had called for Wisconsin to reclaim its electoral college votes from the 2020 election.

Special Counsel Gableman: Wisconsin Election Commission left a “trail of victims” There are 92,000 nursing home residents in Wisconsin “In the Zuckerberg 5 cities, in all of those counties those nursing homes reported a voting rate of 100%, anywhere in between 95% and 100%.” pic.twitter.com/1rbNZVBM1H — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 1, 2022

