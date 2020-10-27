Trump: Pennsylvania gas industry faces ‘death sentence’ under Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2020

Joe Biden’s promise to end the oil and gas industry would be an “economic death sentence” for Pennsylvania’s vital natural gas industry, President Donald Trump said Monday.

During three rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, Trump told supporters that he wanted to address “an issue of existential importance to Pennsylvania.” He referred to Biden’s “shocking admission” during the final presidential debate of 2020 that he would transition the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels.

“That means no fracking, no natural gas, no jobs,” Trump said at a rally in Lititz in Lancaster County.

“Joe Biden confirmed his plan to abolish the entire U.S. oil industry. He wants to go with windmills that are made in Germany and China,” Trump said. “Biden’s plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania’s energy sector. He will eradicate your energy and send Pennsylvania into a crippling depression.”

The president said the result of Biden’s move to “green” energy would be “mass layoffs, constant blackouts and brownouts, soaring gas prices.”

Biden has faced backlash in Pennsylvania after declaring in a televised town hall event in Philadelphia earlier this month that the “Boilermakers overwhelmingly endorse me.”

Shawn Steffee, an official with Local 154 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers in Pittsburgh, told The Washington Times that Biden was telling “a flat-out lie,” and independent fact-checkers agreed.

Steffee said he doesn’t want voters to get the wrong impression. He said it is no secret that Local 154, which he described as the largest local Boilermakers union in the country with 1,500 members, endorsed Trump.

“Our whole industry in Pittsburgh is basically driven by the fossil fuel industry, and President Trump has embraced fossil fuels,” Steffee said. “The Biden campaign has absolutely denounced fossil fuels. They wanted to do away with fossil fuels. They wanted to do away with fracking, and fracking leads to pipelines.”

“Everybody that thinks that they can do away with the fossil fuel industry and be fossil-fuel-free, they are kidding themselves,” Steffee said.

