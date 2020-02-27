Trump: Pelosi seeking political gain by creating coronavirus ‘panic’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2020

Russia was a hoax, impeachment an embarrassment, and they are heading toward nominating a socialist who praises re-education camps in Cuba as their presidential nominee.

So, what is the next move for the Democrats and their corporate media allies?

Weaponizing the coronavirus for political gain, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

During a press conference in which he detailed the U.S. response to the virus, Trump addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s criticism of his administration’s handling of the virus.

“I’m just saying, we should all be working together. She’s trying to create a panic, and there’s no reason to panic because we have done so good,” Trump said.

The president added: “All they’re trying to do is get a political advantage. This isn’t about political advantage. We’re all trying to do the right thing. They shouldn’t be saying, ‘This is terrible. President Trump isn’t asking for enough money.’ How stupid a thing to say? If they want to give us more money, well that’s OK, we’ll take more money … but they shouldn’t demean the people on the stage that are the finest in the world. They’re not demeaning me. They’re demeaning the greatest health care professionals in the world.”

Trump reassured Americans that his administration was prepared for the spread of the coronavirus in the United States “if” it spread further in the country.

“We are ready to adapt and we’re ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads,” Trump said.

During her Wednesday broadcast, Fox News host Laura Ingraham commented: “The facts don’t matter to the Trump haters. They learn from the ‘never let a crisis go to waste’ philosophy of Rahm Emanuel, that many of them are frankly so sick with their anti-Trump fever that they actually consider this virus a political godsend,” Ingraham said, referring to the Democratic former mayor of Chicago.

“The 2020 Democrats, on the other hand, are either hoping for misery or actually peddling it,” Ingraham said. “None of the candidates have an answer to Trump’s booming economy. So they pretend, as they did in last night’s debate, that Americans really aren’t better off at all.”

During the Wednesday press conference, a media personality asked Trump: “What is your response to Speaker Pelosi, who said earlier today you don’t know what you’re talking about about the coronavirus? I’m also wondering if you’d want to address critics who say you can’t be trusted about what your administration is saying?”

Trump responded: “I think Speaker Pelosi is incompetent. She lost the Congress once. I think she’s going to lose it again. She lifted my poll numbers up 10 points. I never thought I would see that so quickly and so easily. I’m leading everybody. We’re doing great. I don’t want to do it that way. It’s almost unfair if you think about it. But I think she’s incompetent and I think she’s not thinking about the country.

“Instead of making a statement like that where I’ve been beating her routinely at everything, instead of making a statement like that, she should be saying we have to work together because we have a big problem potentially, and maybe it’s going to be a very little problem. I hope that it’s going to be a very little problem, but we have to work together. Instead, she wants to do the same thing with Crying Chuck Schumer. He goes out and says the president only asks for $2.5 billion. He should have $8.5 billion. This is the first time I’ve ever been told we should take more. Usually, it’s we have to take less. We should be working together. He shouldn’t be making statements like that because it’s so bad for the country.”

The president continued: “Nancy Pelosi, she should go back to her district, clean it up.”

