Trump on Sunday vows tariffs on China; NBC poll shocks Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2024

If he regains the presidency, Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on all Chinese imports.

Asked by Maria Bartiromo, host of “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News, if he would consider a tariff of 60 percent as The Washington Post had reported, Trump said: “No, I would say maybe it’s going to be more than that.”

Meanwhile, a new NBC News poll has Trump with a five-point lead over Joe Biden, whose approval rating has sunk to an historical low of 37 percent in a blow to Democrat strategists.

As president, Trump in June 2018 imposed tariffs of 25 percent on $50 billion of Chinese goods. The Biden Administration has largely kept the Trump-era tariffs in place.

Trump also told Bartiromo that he believes China will try to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

“I think they will, and they won’t be interfering on my behalf. We should go same-day voting, paper ballots, voter ID and no mail-in ballots,” Trump said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned on Wednesday that Chinese hackers are preparing to “wreak havoc and cause real-world harm” to the U.S.

Trump also described Chinese leader Xi Jinping as “a very good friend of mine during my term,” and said, “I want China to do great, I do.”

Trump would not say whether he would intervene if China tried taking over Taiwan, arguing that doing so would “jeopardize my negotiating ability with China.”

In the NBC News poll, Trump was at 47% and Biden at 42%.

When third-party candidates were added to the mix, Trump’s edge expanded to six points, 41-35, with a Libertarian candidate nabbing 5%, Green Party getting 5%, and No Labels notching 4%.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The fact that NBC isn’t releasing the crosstabs for age is really telling. Biden must be crashing in every demo. Biden approval (37%) lowest of any president in their re-election year since Bush Sr (41%).

“Trump +17 with whites;

“Trump WINNING Hispanics, +1;

Trump +19 with Independents.”

In the poll, 55% of voters said they trust Trump more with the economy than Biden at 33%.

By a margin of 21 points, respondents said they trust Trump more than Biden when it comes to having the “necessary mental and physical health to be president.”

