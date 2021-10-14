Trump on Georgia ruling: ‘Our Country is going to hell and we are not allowed transparency even in our elections’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2021

Former President Donald Trump blasted a Georgia judge’s decision on Wednesday which dismissed a lawsuit brought by Garland Favorito and VoterGA that sought to review Fulton County’s absentee ballots from the 2020 election.

Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s decision stops the review of the county’s 147,000 original absentee ballots.

“Here we go again,” Trump said in a statement issued after the ruling. “After a very long wait, a judge in Georgia refuses to let us look at the ballots, which I have little doubt are terrible. This whole situation is a disgrace to our Country.”

Trump continued: “Why can’t the public see the ballots? Our Country is going to hell and we are not allowed transparency even in our Elections. The people of Georgia deserve to know the truth. So unfair to them and our Country. The fight continues, we will never give up. Our Elections are so corrupt and nobody wants to do anything about it!”

“Riddled with massive errors and provable fraud” is VoterGA in July described the hand-count audit last year in Fulton County upon completing an independent, in-depth analysis of the ballot images.

VoterGA reported that it was able to examine the ballots after obtaining a court order. The analysis revealed that 60 percent of the 1,539 batch files examined contained votes that were incorrectly reported in the county’s official election result, compared with audit totals.

Seven audit tally sheets were found to have been falsified and contain fabricated vote totals, the group said. One example of such falsification showed a discrepancy of 41.5 percent in favor of Joe Biden. A batch of 101 ballot images was recorded as 100 votes for Biden and zero for Trump. Examination showed that in reality only 59 of the votes were for Biden and 42 were for Trump.

Trump added in his Oct. 13 statement: “Why isn’t the January 6th Unselect Committee of partisan hacks studying the massive Presidential Election Fraud, which took place on November 3rd and was the reason that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington to protest on January 6th? Look at the numbers now being reported on the fraud, which we now call the ‘Really Big Lie.’ You cannot study January 6th without studying the reason it happened, November 3rd. But the Democrats don’t want to do that because they know what took place on Election Day in the Swing States, and beyond. If we had an honest media this Election would have been overturned many months ago, but our media is almost as corrupt as our political system!

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

Lt. Gen. Michael FLynn noted in a Telegram post: “We need to forensically audit every state in these United States, and we need to do this now.”

Former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell said that all Republican candidates should follow the lead of GOP Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, who is training ex-military to be poll workers on Election Day.

Youngkin’s campaign is ensuring they have poll workers — not just observers — at every precinct for the the state’s gubernatorial election in November, Blackwell told the John Solomon Reports podcast on Wednesday.

With this strategy, “any attempt to hide in the dark corners of a process and snatch this election from the voters of Virginia will be stopped dead in its tracks,” Blackwell said.

“Safeguarding the integrity of our elections is paramount to preserving our republic,” Blackwell continued. “And any attempts of individual cheaters, or any attempt by the federal government to concentrate control of our elections back in one party in Washington, D.C. must be resist[ed].”

Blackwell added that Virginia is the first test case “to build a strong team on the field — you know, not sideline sitters, but folks who are on the frontline.”

Favorito told the Gateway Pundit that VoterGA will appeal Judge Amero’s decision on multiple grounds.

Gateway Pundit noted that Favorito also has a case in Georgia to permanently ban the use of the Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 Voting System in the state.

