Trump on 15th to be answered by Obama, Bush ‘disinformation’ events on 16th, 17th

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2022

Former President Donald Trump has said he would make a “big announcement” on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

During the 9 p.m. (EST) announcement from his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump is expected to announce his 2024 run for the White House. That is point one.

Point two, of course, is that he will be saying much more than that because the entire world is expected to be watching.

Meanwhile, a couple of other former presidents are holding what are being billed as “disinformation” events in the days immediately following. Coincidence, as their offices suggest? Are they hoping to, shall we say, correct the records from Trump’s Tuesday announcement?

Hmmm. I suppose the corporate and social media titans will answer those questions for us with feeds to our phones, emails, social media accounts and those screens at fast food restaurants and convenience stores worldwide.

George W. Bush will host his so-called “The Struggle for Freedom” conference in Dallas on Nov. 16, while Barack Obama’s democracy conference will be held in New York City on the 17th, DailyMail.com noted on Monday.

Bush will take part in a live-stream with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his conference, which will also feature a taped interview with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

David J. Kramer, of the Bush Institute, said it was “terrific” the Bush and Obama would be focusing on similar topics, saying: “We’re very mindful of what’s happening in the United States, and we have to make sure we stay on a democratic path. At the same time, we have to help and support others around the world. So we can’t simply fold up our tent and focus on everything at home. We have to focus on both things.”

Obama will host the 14th Vice President of the Philippines, Leni Robredo, along with several journalists, a Columbia dean, and an environmental activist.

“At a time when democracy is under threat around the world, the promise and potential of the next generation of leaders is more important than ever. The Forum will bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world,” the Obama Foundation wrote.

Valerie Jarrett, of the Obama Foundation, noted: “We are delighted to see the Bush Center — another institution doing the hard work to strengthen democracy — convene in Dallas to advance our shared values.”

