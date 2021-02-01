Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2021

An Estonian member of the European Parliament on Monday nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a post on social media, Jaak Madison said: “In the last 30 years, Donald Trump is the first president of the United States who during his tenure has not started a war. Additionally, he signed several peace agreements in the Middle East which have helped provide stability in the region and peace.”

Madison was referring to the Abraham Accords, a historic deal brokered by Trump establishing diplomatic and other ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and later with Bahrain and other Arab countries.

Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year by Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News last year.

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz nominated former presidential advisor Jared Kushner for the Peace Prize.

Dershowitz — who is eligible to nominate individuals because of his status as a former Harvard Law professor — noted that Kushner and his associate Avi Berkowitz helped negotiate the Abraham Accords.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace,” Dershowitz wrote. “It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will.”

Trump’s administration also negotiated deals with Sudan and Morocco.

Also on Monday, the Black Lives Matter movement was nominated for the Peace Prize by Norwegian Parliament member Petter Eide. Eide said that people have messaged him “to say that BLM is a violent organization,” but he rejected the claims.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in November 2021.

