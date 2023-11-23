Trump: ‘Next Thanksgiving our nation will be well on its way to being greater than ever before’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2023

Former President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving message as follows:

“I want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving. Today as we gather with our loved ones we give thanks to almighty God for his many blessings, including our families, our friends, our neighbors and this extraordinary country that we all call home. I also want to send our deep gratitude to all of the patriots serving our nation in uniform this Thanksgiving, including the members of the U.S. armed forces, the heroes of border patrol and law enforcement, ICE, and everybody that works so hard to preserve our system and our country, and working to defend our southern border, and our police and first responders in communities all across America. This is a difficult time for our country. But do not lose heart or lose hope because by the time we celebrate next Thanksgiving our nation will be well on its way to being stronger, safer, more prosperous and greater than ever before. Once again, happy Thanksgiving and God bless you all.”

However, the always inclusive Trump also fired off the following statement Thursday morning:

“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a “Psycho,” Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a “tiny” Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the “Bench” & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY. Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Team Biden, the number one reason so many Americans are suffering so greatly this Thanksgiving, issued “Your Handy Guide for Responding To Crazy MAGA Nonsense This Thanksgiving” for acolytes celebrating achievements critics said included the tanking of the economy, harmful and ridiculous Covid mandates, and the force feeding of trans propaganda to all available segments of the population.

