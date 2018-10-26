Trump mocks NY Times cell phone story, ‘glad’ paper finally covered China’s meddling

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2018

President Donald Trump said he was “glad” that The New York Times finally added China to its narrative of meddling in U.S. elections, but trashed the “fake story” it used to do so.

The Times on Oct. 24 published a story claiming China and Russia are listening in on the president’s mobile phone calls.

Trump tweeted on Oct. 25: “The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!”

The article describes Trump’s phones only as “his iPhones.” In paragraph 16, the newspaper clarifies that two of them are government-issued and have been modified by the National Security Agency (NSA).

The Times alleges, citing anonymous “current and former American officials,” that Trump has a third iPhone that wasn’t modified by the NSA. Trump denied the claim.

China, the Times alleges in the article, uses what it learns from listening in on Trump’s calls to attempt to influence the president.

“The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones,” Trump said on Twitter. “Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News!”

