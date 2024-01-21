Trump makes DeSantis an offer he’d better damn well not refuse

S A T I R E

In a bid to make peace and open the door for [other alleged candidates for the GOP nomination] to play a key role on the team in the future, President Donald Trump offered Ron DeSantis the coveted administration position of a guy who spins a Trump sign on street corners.

After winning the Iowa Republican Caucus in historic fashion, Trump sought to sweeten the deal to persuade the reluctant DeSantis to suspend his own presidential campaign and endorse Trump as Vivek Ramaswamy has done by letting the Florida governor know the powerful and highly influential position of Trump administration street corner sign spinner would be waiting for him if he did so.

“This is a sweet gig, Rob,” Trump was reported to have said to DeSantis in a brief phone call on the New Hampshire campaign trail. “Many people are competing for it. They say it’s the best job. Twirling that beautiful ‘Trump’ sign at busy intersections for everyone to see. We have great signs. Really, big, beautiful, tremendous signs. I think you’d be perfect for the position. If you quit the race and pledge your loyalty to me, I’m ready to give it to you. The ball’s in your court, Rob.”

When reached for a response, the DeSantis campaign refused to comment specifically on Trump’s offer. “We’re not going to speculate on any hypothetical position with the Trump administration,” said a campaign spokesperson. …

