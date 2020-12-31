Trump legal team prepared to present ‘specific evidence’ on vote fraud on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, December 31, 2020

President Donald Trump’s legal team is prepared to present “specific evidence” of fraud in the 2020 election if at least one senator and representative join together to object to the Electoral College vote at a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, a Trump legal adviser said.

“We will have a chance in front of the American people next week to present these cases, all these evidences of fraud,” Jason Miller told NewsmaxTV on Tuesday.

Miller pointed to a lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert against Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week to prevent him from confirming electoral votes for Joe Biden in disputed states.

Miller told Newsmax that the 1887 Electoral Count Act allows the vice president, who is the president of the Senate, to preside over the Jan. 6 session.

As of Wednesday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and a number of House lawmakers have confirmed they will object to the electoral votes. After the objection, an hours-long debate will occur.

Miller said that evidence presented on Jan. 6 would differ from what the Trump campaign has presented in courts over the past several weeks.

“These are the specific types of evidence we want to present to the American people on the national stage and not allow local politicians to sweep it under the rug,” Miller said.

“Any of the [court] dismissals have been on process,” Miller told Carl Higbie on Tuesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“So, let’s talk about Wisconsin where Mayor [Rudy] Giuliani is leading the legal team, actually filed a Supreme Court case this afternoon that said that we’ve identified over 50,000 ballots in the state of Wisconsin that were cast unconstitutionally.”

The Trump campaign’s fight in Wisconsin has centered on ballots that were cast by people who should not have been allowed to vote.

“Article II of the Constitution makes it very clear, the state legislatures, and state legislatures alone, set up the voting systems for each state, the codes and the way they are conducted,” Miller said. “And what we have here is we have over 20,000 ballots that were cast without actually having a application on file, the mail ballots. Wisconsin’s very clear, very specific you got to have an application on file.”

Miller said Wisconsin also allowed ballot harvesting and “6,000 or so of these ballots that we believe were just completely null and void from people who never should have been able to cast them.”

He then cited “suitcases of ballots” found in Georgia, the campaign’s inability to “inspect the machines” in Arizona, and Michigan where “they’re running through ballots multiple times.”

