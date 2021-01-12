Trump: Latest impeachment push ‘continuation’ of ‘greatest witch hunt in the history of politics’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2021

Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are only fueling the anger of his supporters by pushing for a second impeachment, President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday.

“On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” Trump said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”

Democrats on Monday released a resolution charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” accusing Trump of inspiring the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the president reiterated his call for peace, saying, “we want absolutely no violence.”

Pelosi had told colleagues in a recent letter that if Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet don’t invoke the 25th Amendment (they don’t plan to) Democrats would move forward with another impeachment.

“For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger,” Trump said.

“I want no violence,” he added.

After his arrival at the Joint Base Andrews prior to his departure for Alamo, Texas, Trump was asked about his responsibility for the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Trump rejected the suggestion that he egged on the crowd to commit violence, saying that his speech was “totally appropriate.”

“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to a T thought it was totally appropriate,” Trump said before boarding Air Force One.

In his speech on Jan. 6, Trump accused the corporate media and Big Tech of abusing their power and interfering in the election, while reiterating his belief that he was cheated out of a landslide electoral victory.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats, which is what they’re doing and stolen by the fake news media,” Trump said. “That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing. We will never give up. We will never concede.”

While the president said, “We fight like Hell and if you don’t fight like Hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” his remarks seemed to be in reference to political engagement and he later made clear that the day’s protest was to remain peaceful.

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated,” Trump said. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

At the end of his speech, he urged people to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue” and “try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

