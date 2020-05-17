Trump indicts Obama for ‘greatest political crime’ in American history

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2020

Recent revelations, which included a list of Obama administration officials who made unmasking requests of Michael Flynn, show that not only was the Russia collusion hoax “the greatest political scam” in U.S. history, but that former President Barack Obama “knew everything,” President Donald Trump said.

The list revealed that then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power made unmasking requests seven times between Nov. 30, 2016 and Jan. 11, 2017. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made three requests from Dec. 2, 2016 through Jan. 7, 2017; and that former CIA Director John Brennan made two requests, one on Dec. 14 and one on Dec. 15, 2016. Former FBI Director James Comey also made a request on Dec. 15, 2016. On Jan. 5, 2017, then-Chief of Staff Denis McDonough made one request, and on Jan. 12, 2017, then-Vice President Joe Biden made one request.

“But here’s the thing: It was impossible for it to happen without the man that sits right in that chair in the Oval Office,” the president told host Maria Bartiromo during and interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures. “He knew everything.”

Bartiromo then asked Trump, “Do you believe President Obama directed the U.S. intelligence agencies to spy on you?”

“Yes, he probably directed them, but if he didn’t direct them, he knew everything,” Trump said.

“This was all Obama. This was all Biden. These people were corrupt.”

“The whole thing was corrupt and we caught them,” Trump said.

Trump told Bartiromo that he thinks “Comey is a corrupt person… Brennan [is] bad. They’re all bad. Clapper is not a smart guy in charge of intelligence.”

Trump then brought up text messages between FBI paramours Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, which included an exchange about preparing talking points for Comey to give to Obama, who wanted “to know everything we’re doing.” The pair both worked at one point for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Remember the Lisa Page text to her lover saying ‘POTUS wants to see everything?’ They’re not talking about me. I wasn’t president. They’re talking about POTUS wants to see everything,” Trump told Bartiromo.

Trump added that “if this happened to Obama instead of me everybody would be in jail for years already.”

“It’s a disgraceful thing,” he continued. “But we caught them in the act.

The Department of Justice moved to drop its case against Flynn, raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

“They [FBI agents] weren’t after General Flynn. They wanted him to lie about me, make up a story,” Trump told Bartiromo. “And with few exceptions, nobody did that.”

Trump went on to say that “people should be going to jail for this stuff and hopefully a lot of people are going to have to pay.”

“No other president should have to go through [this] and I’ll tell you, General Flynn and others are heroes,” Trump continued.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: