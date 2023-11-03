Trump in Texas doesn’t miss a beat vs multi-front war on him

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2023

Former President Donald Trump is staying on the offensive in each of a dizzying array of fronts as his political opponents desperately deploy every resource they have to stop his return to the White House.

During a campaign stop in Houston on Thursday, Trump said:

“2024 is our Final Battle. With you at my side, WE will demolish the Deep State, WE will expel the warmongers from our government, WE will drive out the Globalists, WE will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, and WE will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country! WE will rout the Fake News Media, we will evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House — and we will FINISH THE JOB ONCE AND FOR ALL!”

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team asked a federal appeals court on Thursday to lift his gag order in the Jan. 6 case, calling it an unjustified and unprecedented attempt to stifle the his right to free speech.

“No court in American history has imposed a gag order on a criminal defendant who is actively campaigning for public office — let alone the leading candidate for President of the United States,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a Nov. 2 emergency request before the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

“That centuries-long practice was broken on October 17, 2023, when the district court entered its Opinion and Order, A1 (the ‘Gag Order’), muzzling President Trump’s core political speech during an historic Presidential campaign,” the filing states.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said in a statement: “Worst of all, the gag order violates the civil rights of over 100 million Americans who follow President Trump. … The voters of America have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the highest office in the land.”

Trump on Thursday fired off several Truth Social posts touching on the multi-war front being waged against him:

