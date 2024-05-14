‘Appellate Division should step in’: Members of congress, VP hopefuls back Trump in NYC

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Flanked by several rising stars in the Republican Party, including several vice presidential hopefuls, Donald Trump on Tuesday outside the courtroom of his ongoing New York City trial said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “has no case” and added that “the Appellate Division should step in, because what this judge is getting away with is disgraceful.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a Telegram post: “Trump is on trial. The Epstein clients are walking around free. Understand who rules you.”

Traveling to the Big Apple to support Trump were North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Rep. Cory Mills and former 2024 GOP contender Vivek Ramaswamy. All are considered as possible picks for Trump’s 2024 running mate.

“Vivek is here right now, so he can speak for himself – he said, ‘This is a sham trial. It’s politically motivated. It’s an assault on the leading candidate for U.S. president.’… He’s going to talk to you. The speaker of the House is here. We have Byron Donalds, Cory is here. We have a lot of great people here to talk to you,” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump was joined by Ohio Sen. JD Vance, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and his son Eric Trump.

“The thing that the president is prevented from saying, which is a disgrace, is that every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Democratic political operative,” Vance said.

Also showing up at the Manhattan courtroom to support Trump on Tuesday was House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“The performative show of support from the Speaker comes days after Johnson’s coalition government was saved by Democrats,” Breitbart’s Bradley Jaye noted.

In comments to legacy media outlet Politico only hours after 163 Democrats voted to save his speakership, Johnson announced he would not use Congress’s constitutional power of the purse to stop special counsel Jack Smith’s “lawfare” against Trump.

“That’s not something you wave a wand and just eliminate the special counsel as a provision,” Johnson told Politico.

When asked straightforwardly if he would write language eliminating Smith’s job into appropriations bills, Johnson replied “no.”

Trump previously signaled his support for Congress to defund Smith’s office.

“This is not the first time the Speaker has latched onto President Trump after taking a position against conservatives. Hours after Johnson passed a warrantless surveillance amendment to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), he took a trip to Mar-a-Lago for a photo opportunity with Trump,” Jaye noted.

Trump used the awkward appearance to offer tepid support of Johnson, saying he is doing a “good job.”

Johnson’s statements come as he prepares to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) – one of the final must-pass pieces of legislation this Congress – without forcing a fight on defunding Smith’s office.

