Conflict? Cohen was coached by Democrat who donated to Loren Merchan’s consulting firm

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 15, 2024

New York Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman coached Michael Cohen for his testimony in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump. Goldman also donated to the political consulting firm of Loren Merchan, the daughter of Trump trial Judge Juan Merchan.

Goldman’s witness coaching of Cohen appears to raise a conflict of interest.

Goldman paid more than $157,000 dollars to the political consulting firm of Loren Merchan, Federal Election Commission disbursement filings show.

“How on earth can you have someone who pays off the judge’s family deliberately coaching witnesses in the trial, and call it a fair trial?” CEO of the Federalist Sean Davis questioned on X. “You can’t. This entire thing is a farce.”

Goldman told MSNBC’s Morning Joe: “I have deposed Michael Cohen, and I have met with him a number of times to prepare him. This [Trump trial] was different testimony than what his demeanor was during the AG’s case. This is different than he has been in the past. But the question is not how he is on direct examination. The question is how he is on cross examination.”

Goldman was lead counsel to House Managers during the Democrats’ attempt to impeach Trump. Goldman, who has net worth of over $250 million, was also among the top stock traders in 2023. He reportedly beat the market by 52.8 percent.

