Trump in midterms finales salutes Rush, gets upstaged by his top women aides

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2018

While conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh made a rare appearance at President Donald Trump’s midterm election rally in Missouri on Nov. 5, two prominent women in the Trump administration stole the show at a Trump rally in Indiana.

Midway through his rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Trump noted: “I have two other great women with me. You’ve never heard of them,” Trump said, “They’re very shy – Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

Sanders, who battles with an often hostile press corps on a daily basis as White House press secretary, wowed the rally with her opening:

“You’ll have to forgive Kellyanne and I. We’re a little speechless because we’re not used to friendly crowds.”

Conway told the crowd: “If you think your vote doesn’t count, if you think it doesn’t matter to have a small majority in the U.S. Senate, you did not live through the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.”

Critics questioned having Conway and Sanders at the rally as political staffers of an administration are legally forbidden from participating in partisan activities in a public manner.

Walter Shaub, a former head of the Office of Government ethics, cleared the record in a tweet: “Lots of folks are tagging me in tweets asking if WH staff can speak at campaign rallies. The answer is yes. What they can’t do is use their govt titles (e.g., ‘Assistant to the President’ or ‘Press Secretary’).”

During an appearance at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the last of three Trump rallies for the day, Limbaugh said: “Somebody said that the president and all of us have been labeled by some Democrats and the media as ‘divisive.’ Divisive? The Democrats haven’t even accepted they lost the election in 2016. It’s serious stuff.”

“The real anger at Trump is actually aimed at you for having elected him,” Limbaugh said.

“We’re defending an America that has strayed from our founding. Nothing to do with race. Nothing to do with gender. Nothing to do with any of the identity politics labels. It has to do with culture. It has to do with protecting and defending the Constitution,” Limbaugh said.

