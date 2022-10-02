Trump in Michigan: Nation on the brink; Only your vote ‘can stop it’ because ‘they cheat like hell’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2022

During a massive rally in Macomb County, Michigan on Saturday, former President Donald Trump said the only course correction for the damage Joe Biden has wrought with increased inflation, crime, illegal migration and instability in the world is to elect Republicans in the 2022 midterms.

“The choice in this election is simple: If you want the decline and fall of America, then vote for the radical-left Democrats, that’s what’s happening,” Trump said. “We have a nation, as they say, in decline. If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican.”

“Every freedom-loving American needs to understand, the time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now,” he added. “You don’t have time to waste.”

Democrats have also criminalized political differences and mistreated Jan. 6 defendants, Trump said.

“The Biden administration is completely corrupt, jailing political opponents just like the Soviet Union, now Russia,” Trump said. “The Biden administration has locked up dozens and dozens of political prisoners in horrific conditions — horrible horrible conditions in Washington.”

“Now we’re talking communists. We don’t say socialists anymore because we’ve already skipped over socialism,” Trump said, imploring Republicans to vote for their nominees in Michigan including gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon.

“Six weeks from now, the people of Michigan are going to vote to fire your radical-left Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and you’re going to send a very good person — a very, very good woman — Tudor Dixon to the governor’s mansion,” he told the crowd at Macomb Community College.

Trump also said he thinks Democrats want to put him behind bars, calling himself “their No. 1 target.”

“I think they’d like to see me in prison,” he said. “Can you imagine? I think that they’d like that, you know why? You know why? Because they’re sick. They’re sick people.”

Trump’s full speech:

