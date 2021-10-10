Trump in Iowa on the seven takeovers: ‘Make America Great Again, Again’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2021

Former President Trump on Saturday gave the clearest signal yet that he intends to run in 2024, telling supporters that the slogan for a new campaign would be “Make America Great Again, Again.”

“We are a great, proud and sovereign nation,” Trump told the massive crowd at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. “We are born free. We will live free. And we will win again like we’ve never, ever won before.”

It took Trump just seven sentences to sum up his impressions of 9 months under an installed Biden regime:

• Violent criminals and bloodthirsty gangs are taking over our streets.

• Illegal aliens and deadly drug cartels are taking over our borders.

• Inflation is taking over our economy.

• China is taking over our jobs.

• The Taliban has taken over Afghanistan.

• Lunatic leftists are taking over our schools.

• Radical socialists are taking over our country.

(Full speech below)

