Trump in Georgia turns up volume against RINOs; Warns U.S. faces ‘single most dangerous time’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2022

The United States is facing “the single most dangerous time in its history,” former President Donald Trump said on Saturday during a rally in Commerce, Georgia during which he incinerated “RINOs” for “not doing a damned thing” about massive election fraud in 2020..

“Before we can defeat the Democrat socialists and communists, which is exactly what we’re running against at the ballot box this fall, we first have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primaries this spring,” he said.

Before addressing other flashpoints at home and abroad, Trump loudly defied the advice of Republican strategists urging him and conservatives to move on from the election of Nov. 3, 2020. He turned his wrath on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Brad Raffensperger:

Kemp and Raffensperger allowed themselves to be bullied into a consent agreement by Stacy Abrams that effectively abolished signature verification and allowed massive fraud throughout the state of Georgia. It’s all been found out. We have all the numbers and they are massive numbers. Under Kemp who just didn’t want to do anything, Georgia officials took $45 million from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg . . . to fund election-related activities over 90 percent of which was given to blue areas of the state to bolster Democrat turnout. We lost 2 senators over this. Kemp and Raffensberger also allowed a leftwing organization to mail out 2.2 million absentee ballot applications and place unsecured drop boxes throughout the state paving the way for massive election fraud.

“This is the single most dangerous time for our country in history,” Trump said. “Far more dangerous than World War I or World War II, and that’s because of the power of nuclear weapons. And yet, you have people like John Kerry worrying about the climate. The climate! Oh, I heard that the other day. Here we are, guys, threatening us — he’s worried about the ocean will rise, will rise, one-hundredth of 1% over the next 300 f***ing years.”

Trump also sent a warning to America’s greatest geopolitical foes, Russia, China and North Korea, noting that the United States has the greatest nuclear power

“We have the greatest nuclear power right now in the world, far greater than any other country,” Trump said. “That’s because we had weapons that were 47 years old. They were so old that nobody even knew if they worked. And now, we have a very powerful nuclear power again, and that’s because we rebuilt our entire military and all because you had a president who always put America first.”

Trump also called for greater protection of parents’ rights to control what their children are taught in school. He called for an end to all Covid restrictions, lockdowns and mandates. “And please, no more masks”.

He then blasted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson for not being able to define what a woman is.

“The Left has become so extreme that we now have a justice being nominated to the Supreme Court who testified under oath that she could not say what a woman is,” Trump said. “If she can’t even say what a woman is, how on Earth could she be trusted to say what the Constitution is?”

Following the rally, Trump gave an interview to Newsmax in which he discussed his new lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other prominent architects for the Russiagate hoax.

Trump’s full speech from Commerce, Georgia:

