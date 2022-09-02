Trump: If Joe ‘does not want to make America great again’, he should not be representing USA

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2022

In an address to the nation on Thursday night, Joe Biden said: “As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise. There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

Biden’s Twitter account followed with a post saying that Trump and “MAGA Republicans” are “a threat to the very soul of this country.”

Trump said in a statement in response to Biden’s speech:

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

Trump White House aide Stephen Miller delivered a scathing rebuttal to what many saw as a declaration of war by Biden’s on at least half of the American public:

“President Trump poured out his heart, his soul, his spirit every day to build a better America for everyone to build a safer and more prosperous America,” Miller said. “While Democrats and deep state launched an illegal operation to take him out and it is now in its sixth year!”

Miller added that Biden on Thursday “gave the speech of a dictator, in the style of a dictator, in the visual of a dictator, using the words of a dictator. This was his enemies of the state speech. And like every other radical, Marxist, tyrant, he accused his opponents of being fascist while he engages in oppressive authoritarian behavior.

“He’s the one who’s forcing Americans against their will to take a vaccine.

“He is the one who has violated our nation’s Constitution to open our borders.

“He’s the one who is interfering in the sacred relationship between parent and child to try to force dangerous medicine, puberty blockers, hormones, on our little kids.”

Trump added: “If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!”

Biden’s handlers on Friday sent Old Joe out to walk back what he had said on Thursday:

“When people voted for Donald Trump – and support him now – they weren’t voting for attacking the capital. They weren’t voting for overruling the election. They were going for a philosophy he put forward,” Biden said, insisting his speech was directed at those who attacked democracy.

“I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which the rules and we count votes, that is a threat to democracy. Democracy. And everything we stand for, everything we stand for, rests on the platform of democracy,” Biden said.

