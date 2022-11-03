Trump files Florida lawsuit against NY AG

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2022

Former President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James to stop what he said was James’ attempt to impose restrictions on his business and personal life.

The lawsuit, filed in Florida’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court, seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against James and her team regarding her actions to obtain documents relating to Trump’s Florida revocable trust.

The 41-page lawsuit states that “James’ war of intimidation and harassment on President Trump, his family, his business interests, and his associates is longstanding and continuing. James campaigned for Attorney General on the promise of launching investigations of President Trump before even the pretext of a predicate existed.”

On Sept. 21, James commenced a civil action in New York Supreme Court which alleges that Trump falsely inflated and deflated his taxes to pay a lower tax rate and get better insurance coverage and that Trump overstated his net worth by billions of dollars. The civil action requests $250 million in restitution.

Trump said in a statement on Telegram:

“Today, I filed a lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court against the corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James. New York State is one of the most crime-ridden places on earth with murders, robberies, drug deals, and every other form of crime setting records on a weekly basis. While James does nothing to protect New York against these violent crimes and criminals, she attacks great and upstanding businesses which have done nothing wrong, like the very successful, job and tax producing Trump Organization that I have painstakingly built over a long period of years.

“Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the State of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters. If I were not elected President of the United States, and now leading in the polls by substantial margins against both Democrats and Republicans, this would not be happening. We have to stand up for our Country, fight against illegal persecution, and Make America Great Again!

“Please read the lawsuit (https://www.myflcourtaccess.com/nefdocuments/document.nefdd?nai=uArAoepfVgNsKvUGIn6PhlsdkrhSKdXG&ds=5) attached hereto.”

Trump’s lawsuit states that James’ attempts to obtain a copy of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust would violate his privacy under Article I, Section 23 of the Florida Constitution.

The lawsuit states that James’ move to monitor Trump’s business would “jeopardize the more than 1,000 employees that operate these properties and would totally destroy the ‘pipeline’ of future projects not only in the great State of Florida, but throughout the United States, and indeed the world.”

