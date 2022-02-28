Trump endorses precinct strategy powered by ‘America First patriots’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2022

The precinct strategy is one way America First supporters can fight the progressive assault on America as well as stave off well-funded RINOs in their attempt to take the Republican Party back from Donald Trump, the former president said.

“Just heard about an incredible effort underway that will strengthen the Republican Party. The ‘Precinct Strategy’ is enlisting America First Patriots to their local County Republican Party committees, positions which are too often left vacant,” Trump said in a statement. “If members of our Great movement start getting involved (that means YOU becoming a precinct committeeman for your voting precinct), we can take back our great Country from the ground up.”

The Precinct Strategy, as explained by Dan Schultz at PrecinctStrategy.com, “is a great way to restore our Republic by transforming our Party from currently at less than half-strength at the precinct level into a full-strength Get Out The Vote powerhouse — as it should be.”

In February 2021, Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon told his War Room podcast listeners of the “precinct strategy,” in which Trump voters could take control of the GOP by flooding the precincts. Precinct officers can influence how elections are run and, in some states, have a say in the selection of poll workers and election board members.

“We’re going to take this back village by village … precinct by precinct,” Bannon said.

Schultz later appeared on Bannon’s podcast, saying: “We’ll lose [the republic] if we conservatives don’t take over the Republican Party.”

Hailing victories across the nation in the off-year elections of November 2021, Bannon said: “We’re taking action and that action is we’re taking over school boards, we’re taking over the Republican Party through the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections.”

Bannon noted that Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin was able to win because Democrats were prevented from stealing the contest.

“Suck on this. Ninety-five percent of the billets in Virginia were occupied of election officials and poll watchers, and that is a principal reason that we secured the election of Youngkin,” Bannon said.

