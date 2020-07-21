President Trump: Democrat leaders ‘physically afraid of these people’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2020

As long as Democrat politicians are “physically afraid” to confront the leftist mobs rampaging through cities such as Portland, President Donald Trump said he would continue to send in federal law enforcement personnel.

“We can’t let this happen to the cities,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

The president said federal agents he dispatched to Portland “grab them, a lot of people in jail, their leaders. These are anarchists, these are not protesters. These are people that hate our country. And we’re not gonna let it go forward.”

Leftists in the House of Representatives decried the federal intervention as “deeply disturbing.”

“This is simply unacceptable and it must stop,” said a joint statement by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Armed Forces Committee Chairman Adam Smith.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted: “Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, both Democrats, have called on the federal agents to leave, a request that was rejected by Trump.

Trump added that the rioting would spread nationwide if Joe Biden wins in November.

“The whole country would go to hell and we’re not going to let it go to hell,” Trump said.

Along with the ongoing rioting in Portland, which has gone on for more than 50 days, Chicago and New York City have seen significant increases in shootings and other violent crimes this summer as leftists call for cities to “defund” police departments.

Trump said he is taking a stand because Democrat leaders in Oregon and elsewhere are too timid to confront the Black Lives Matter Marxists and Antifa anarchists.

“The governor and the mayor, and the senators out there — they’re afraid of these people,” Trump said. “That’s the reason they don’t want us to help. They’re afraid, I really believe they’re actually maybe even physically afraid of these people.”

Trump added: “I’m going to do something … because we’re not going to leave New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of these [cities] — Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country — all run by liberal Democrats.”

