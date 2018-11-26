Trump delivers ultimatum as thousands of additional migrants head for border

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2018

President Donald Trump warned the U.S. could “close the border permanently if need be” amid reports that several thousand additional migrants are headed toward the southern border.

On Nov. 25, U.S. Customs and Border Protection fired tear gas to stop several hundred migrants already there who rushed the border between Tijuana and San Diego on Nov. 25.

In a tweet, Trump called on Congress to fund his border wall and warned Mexico that it must deport the migrants or see the economically vital border crossing sealed permanently.

Trump tweeted: “Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!”

Mexico’s Interior Ministry said it would deport about 500 migrants who tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border on Nov. 25.

More than 5,000 migrants have been camped in and around a sports complex in Tijuana after making their way through Mexico in recent weeks.

Mexican media reported that hundreds more migrants arrived at Tijuana on Nov. 25 and thousands more were on the way. The media reports noted that a large majority of the migrants are young males.

San Diego Sector Border Control chief patrol agent Rodney Scott, in a Nov. 26 interview on CNN, said legitimate asylum seekers are few and far between.

“What I saw on the border yesterday was not people walking up to Border Patrol agents and asking to claim asylum,” Scott said. “Matter of fact, one of the groups I watched, one of the groups that several of them were arrested, they passed 10 or 15 marked Border Patrol units … numerous uniformed personnel, as they were chanting, waving a Honduran flag, and throwing rocks at the agents.”

Scott added: “If they were truly asylum seekers, they would have just walked up with their hands up and surrendered. And that did not take place.”

ITV correspondent Emma Murphy posted several videos on Twitter that included migrants storming the port of entry, border patrol helicopters flying overhead, and a group shouting “yes, we can!”

Tear gas was fired at the oncoming migrants, comprised mostly of men, from the U.S. side, Fox News reported.

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes slammed Fox News for its coverage of the migrant caravan which in his estimation was not really news.

Himes claimed that Fox News was only covering the issue because of Mississippi’s run-off election for Senate on Nov. 27.

“I was on @FoxNews @trish_regan this morning. I was puzzled because they were on fire over the CRISIS of the CARAVAN and the murderous felons and terrorists which had lain totally dormant since Election Day,” Himes tweeted.

“Then I remembered: Mississippi has an election on Tuesday,” he added.

