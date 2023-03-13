Trump counsel’s letter to NYC Dept. of Investigation charges prosecutorial ‘misconduct’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2023

Saying that prosecutors have “weaponized” the New York District Attorney’s (NYDA) office against Donald Trump, a lawyer for the former president is calling for an independent review of the prosecutors’ conduct.

Joe Tacopina said in a letter dated Friday and released Monday to New York’s Department of Investigation that current District Attorney Alvin Bragg, his predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr., and some senior staff had engaged in misconduct in their “patently political prosecution” of Trump.

Tacopina cited Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor with the Manhattan DA’s office who quit last year and published a book criticizing Bragg for not pursuing Trump aggressively enough. The book has “irreparably tainted” the investigation, Tacopina said.

The letter argues that the book shows Bragg has “weaponized its office, scouring every aspect of President Trump’s personal life and business affairs, going back decades, in the hopes of finding some legal basis — however far-fetched, novel or convoluted — to prosecute him.”

“Pomerantz’s book makes it abundantly clear the NYDA has sought to prosecute President Trump purely for personal and political reasons,” Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said after posting Tacopina’s letter on Telegram. “Pomerantz worked for Clinton law firm. Said he would have paid the DA to be able to go after Trump. Donated thousands to Obama, Clinton.”

“Pomerantz tried to invent crimes against President Trump that were so legally unsound it caused a ‘mini revolt’ in the DA’s office,” Harrington added. “Other experienced prosecutors said they did not believe that the evidence would ever justify a criminal case against President Trump.”

Bragg’s investigation is based on novel legal theories, Tacopina said in the letter, citing the prosecution of former Sen. John Edwards, which ended in a hung jury and partial acquittal. He said the Bragg probe was just an attempt to derail Trump’s presidential run.

“These actions, constituting prosecutorial misconduct, are a blatant and unconstitutional attempt to interfere with a federal election,” Harrington said. “Rather than let the American voters choose their next President, the NYDA has decided that it knows better.”

Harrington continued: “The NYDA is engaging in a Moscow Show Trial. Carey Dunne promised to ‘make a case’ against President Trump before having looked at ANY evidence. Dunne and Pomerantz started a not-for-profit law firm with the goal of disqualifying President Trump from running for president again. … Cyrus Vance used likely millions of dollars in settlement funding to hide the extraordinary amount of taxpayer funding that has gone to ‘get Trump.’ All while real crime in New York is skyrocketing.”

Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for Bragg, declined to comment on Tacopina’s letter.

