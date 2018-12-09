Trump cheered at Army-Navy game featuring joint choral rendition of National Anthem

by WorldTribune Staff, December 9, 2018

President Donald Trump received a rousing ovation as he attended the annual Army-Navy football game on Dec. 8.

The game also featured what many observers are calling one of the most moving renditions of the National Anthem ever performed.

The student choirs of both military academies joined together to sing the anthem.

Trump, who participated in the coin toss prior to kickoff, was the first sitting president to attend the Army-Navy game in seven years.

Army fought to a 17-10 win over Navy in the 119th edition of the game before a crowd of 66,729 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Before attending this year’s game, Trump announced current Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will replace Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army – as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring,” Trump tweeted. “I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country! Date of transition to be determined.”

The game also featured a prayer and tribute to the late Navy veteran, former President George H.W. Bush.

See a replay of the Army-Navy game National Anthem performance here

