Trump campaign rolls out platform on border, campus reform

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2023

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his 2024 campaign platforms for handling the crisis at the U.S. southern border and dealing with “radical left” and “Marxist maniacs” on America’s college and university campuses.

In a campaign video released on Wednesday, Trump said he plans to carry out the largest ever deportation of illegals as he begins “the process of fully securing the border.”

On education, Trump said the “time has come to reclaim our institutions from the radical left.” Trump said he would fire the accreditors who “have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist maniacs and lunatics.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish