Trump: Bob Knight was ‘loyal to his Players, to his State, and to our Country’

Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight passed away on Wednesday at age 83.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” his website said. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight was a MAGA supporter and appeared at several of Donald Trump’s rallies throughout the years.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post: “The World just lost an incredible person, the Great Bobby Knight. He was not just an award-winning and record-breaking Coach. “He was loyal to his Players, to his State, and to our Country — Tough as nails, but a big heart.”

Trump added: “Our hearts and prayers are with his wonderful wife Karen and Sons, Tim and Pat — Their Father was a great man!”

During a 2018 rally, Trump said: “A year before I was going to run, Bobby Knight called. ‘Trump! This is Bobby Knight and you gotta run for president. Our country needs you.’ ”

Knight coached the Indiana Hoosiers to three NCAA national championships and reached the NCAA tournament 24 times in his 29 years at Indiana. He also coached the 1984 U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in Los Angeles. He coached Texas Tech University before stepping down in the 2008-2009 season. Knight had a career record of 902-371.

Given his support for Trump, it was not surprising to see leftist media slam Knight, including this headline from New York Magazine: “Bob Knight Was a Misogynistic Bully”.

Knight had a message for such critics:

There was no one like the General. Bobby Knight was an American Original.pic.twitter.com/WX8PkDYeIC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 2, 2023

