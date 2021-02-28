Trump blisters Biden ‘catastrophe, Supreme Court in triumphant return

Special to WorldTribune, February 28, 2021

[Actual speech in video below starts at about 1:20]

“Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying” at CPAC, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said yesterday to reporters. Such was the view as well of the mainstream media and polite society in the nation’s capital. The CSPAN video of the speech was showing up online as an error message online. Even the “conservative” Washington newspapers were giving it short shrift.

But for millions watching the speech live in Orlando and on television, the Trump magic was back with a gut punch to the Biden White House, the U.S. Supreme Court and all those Washington consultants who had begged the former president not to mention the dreaded term “election fraud.” President Trump was unchastened, undeterred and brimming with confidence about the future of the nation and the Republican Party

Here are a few headlines from the corporate media about the speech most of which provided little to no video or quotes.

And following are quotes from the speech, best watched in full:

“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news. . . .We will fight radicalism, socialism and indeed it all leads to communism.”

“The Biden Administration has shown that they are anti-job, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science. … There is no better example than the new and horrible crisis on our southern border.

On the integrity of the Nov. 3, 2020 election: “Regardless of your political views, this should concern you as a constitutional matter, and the Supreme Court did not have the guts and the courage to do anything about it. And neither did other judges.”

What to do? “I may decide to beat them for a third time.” Trump said, adding that “our movement of hard-working American patriots is just getting started and in the end, we will win.”

“Our election process is worse than that in many cases of the third-world country, you know that, you saw what was going on. Even if you consider nothing else, it is undeniable that election rules were illegally changed at the last minute and almost every swing state with the procedures rewritten by local politicians, you’re not allowed to do that, and local judges.”

At the conclusion of his speech, the former president outlined his blueprint for restoring the integrity of U.S. elections. For starters, let’s have election day, he said, not “thirty or 45 days.”

The video below begins with a tribute to Rush Limbaugh and the speech starts at about 1:20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwimtTaM2n4&feature=emb_imp_woyt