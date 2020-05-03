Trump blasts George W. Bush’s plea for bipartisanship amid pandemic

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2020

Former President George W. Bush on Saturday published a video message urging bipartisanship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[L]et us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat,” Bush said. “In the final analysis we are not partisan combatants, we are human beings equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together, and we are determined to rise.”

Trump tweeted on Sunday: “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside. @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!”

Trump reserved his harshest Twitter criticism early on Sunday for the media, which he labeled “totally CORRUPT, the Enemy of the People!” for allegedly failing to show “real polls.”

While Bush has never commented publicly on the allegations against Trump and the trial, he and other members of his family have voiced criticism of Trump and his policies.

In his video message, Bush noted that he had seen America join to “embrace unavoidable new duties” after the 9/11 attacks, and sees that spirit still alive and well today.

“In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill and the unemployed,” he said.

