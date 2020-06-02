Trump announces US ‘terminating’ relationship with WHO

President Trump announces the U.S. is ‘terminating’ its relationship with the World Health Organization over its failure to enact reforms in the face of U.S. concerns over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its pro-China bias.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” Trump told reporters at a Rose Garden event.

