Trump after smashing 280-yard drive: ‘You think Biden could do that?’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2022

LIV Golf is closing out its inaugural season this weekend with the 2022 Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump played in the tourney’s pro-am on Thursday, where he joined pros Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia for a round.

After smashing his first drive on Thursday, Trump turned, looked to the camera, and said, “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.”

Reports from the scene tallied Trump’s drive at 280 yards (250 carry, 30 roll).

The 48 competitors this week have won a combined total of 22 major titles, including seven Masters, six U.S. Opens, four Open Championships and five PGA Championships.

The three-day tourney on Doral’s Blue Monster will determine the season-long team champion and include a $50 million purse, double the prize money for each of the first seven events. The winning team will split $16 million and all 12 teams receive prize money.

LIV, financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will be rebranded as the LIV Golf League next year and include 14 events. The league will stick to its 54-hole, no-cut format.

During his round on Thursday, Trump was unfazed by hecklers from the Country Club Adjacent podcast, which features a group of golf fans filmed at LIV events playing a game called the “Back Off Challenge” in which they try and put golfers off their swing.

“While their quips have regularly made professional golfers break, Trump paid no attention,” the Washington Examiner’s Shana Donahue noted.

“Don’t worry, Mr. President, my house was raided, too,” says a man as Trump hits the ball and the crowd applauds.

“Didn’t faze me,” Trump says, laughing while walking off the tee.

The group also took aim at Eric Trump.

“Your scorecard is shadier than Hunter Biden’s laptop,” a man says.

“Not a lie,” Eric Trump says before hitting the ball.

Trump: “You think Biden can do that? ” pic.twitter.com/WHxLxrTVto — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 27, 2022

