Trump: 2024 bid to follow 2022 midterms; MAGA rallies could resume in May

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2021

Former President Donald Trump said if he decides to run in the 2024 election he would enter the race for the GOP nomination and pick a running mate “right after” the 2022 midterms.

“I am giving it the most serious consideration, as you can imagine,” Trump said Wednesday on “The Dan Bongino Show” podcast. “If you do it, I think probably the most appropriate time would be right after the ‘22 election.”

“[I] could do it sooner, but I think right after the election would be good — especially if you have a good election,“ Trump said. “Now I am not sure if you didn’t have a good election, I’m not sure that that wouldn’t be good also, if you want to know the truth.”

Meanwhile, Trump has initiated discussions about resuming MAGA rallies as early as next month.

“While he has vowed to travel to Alaska to campaign against (Sen. Lisa) Murkowski and is said to be interested in hosting campaign events for some of the candidates he’s already endorsed, aides said the logistics are still being worked out but that he could resume rallies as early as May,” the Daily Mail reported.

“It will definitely be different in terms of the setup, but we got really good at planning these events in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of those same vendors again,” a person close to Trump told the Daily Mail.

In an interview Thursday on Fox News, Trump said he is “100 percent” thinking about running for president in 2024 and would “certainly” consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate.

Trump noted that DeSantis is “a friend of mine” and “a great guy. I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship. He’s done a great job as governor.”

In his interview with Bongino, Trump said the polls in his favor were “very positive. Nobody’s seen anything more positive.”

Trump also said Joe Biden has made a mess of the U.S.-Mexico border and said the administration’s push to raise the corporate tax rate will send companies fleeing to more tax-friendly nations.

Trump also said Biden is taking credit for the work Trump did to quickly develop coronavirus vaccines via Operation Warp Speed.

The United States “probably would have never had a vaccine” if it were not for his leadership, Trump said, adding that others delayed the rollout of the vaccines to hurt his election chances.

Trump said that while someone pointed out that good vaccine news might have swayed the election in his favor, “I said no, I won the election anyway. I ran two elections I won them both, as far as I’m concerned, and we’ll see about a third.”

Trump also agreed with Bongino’s assessment that his face would be added to Mount Rushmore if he’d simply been a Democrat.

“I know, I know – yeah, I would have,” Trump said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief