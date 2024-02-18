Truckers who back Trump plan to boycott NYC following Friday fraud verdict

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 18, 2024

Trump-supporting truckers are saying they will not deliver loads to and from New York City after Donald Trump was fined $355 million in a civil fraud verdict on Friday.

In a video shared to X by a driver known as Chicago Ray, the trucker said that he had spoken to colleagues who all agreed they would start refusing loads to the city.

In the video, Chicago Ray says: “I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for the last hour, hour fifteen minutes. I’ve talked to at least ten drivers, they’re going to start refusing loads in New York City starting Monday.”

According to Ray, those he had spoken to had already alerted their bosses that, as of Monday, they would no longer conduct business in the Big Apple.

Some American truckers appear to be adopting strategies similar to those used by European farmers in their fight against progressive elites aiming to shut down their farms.

Truck drivers transport between 70% to 73% of all freight in the United States. Therefore, when truckers begin discussing plans on social media to boycott loads to New York City and other leftist enclaves, it’s important to pay attention.

Speaking outside his Mar-a-lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump lashed out at Judge Art Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James: “I paid approximately $300 million dollars in taxes as the migrants come in and take over New York, and they want me out. These are radical left Democrats, they are lunatics. Its election interference.”

A few years ago, a trucker boycott brought the state of Colorado to its knees.

MAGA patriots make this country run.

