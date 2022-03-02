Trucker convoys merge in Indianapolis

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2022

Six trucker convoys planned to merge in Indianapolis, with organizers say they expect 10,000 additional vehicles to join up with the convoy as it makes its way to the nation’s captial for an anti-mandate protest.

The largest protest, the People’s Convoy, continued its cross-country trek on Tuesday by traveling through Illinois, despite threats of legal action from state police. The People’s Convoy plans on arriving in the D.C. area on Saturday.

