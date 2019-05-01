Troubled nation: Man on cross-country trek transforms lives

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2019

A new poll conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BetterHelp revealed that nine in 10 people admit to downplaying their emotions to avoid burdening a loved one.

The study of 2,000 Americans found that 1 in 4 people don’t feel they have someone to confide in, the New York Post reported.

South Carolina native Acie Burleson encountered one of them during his cross country trek carrying a wooden cross he made. What happened next, Burleson said, was a miracle.

The 34-year-old left his home in Andrews, South Carolina on March 11. He predicts the walk to the Grand Canyon carrying the cross will take three months.

Burleson recounted to the Carolina News and Reporter that “There was a woman driving and she was just looking at me, so I waved like ‘Hello’ and kept walking. She then cut me off and is just falling out of her window weeping and crying.

“Just like that, crying, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh what’s wrong? What happened? Are you alright?’ and she said, ‘I was one block away from killing myself and you stopped me,’ ” he continued.

Burleson said he’s glad he obeyed God because he almost didn’t carry his cross that day. But thanks to his wife and kids supporting him, he decided to walk, and that’s when he encountered the woman.

“I wasn’t going to walk that day,” he said. “I didn’t feel like it, and my wife encouraged me to get up and go.”

Burleson told CBN News that, when he encountered Jesus Christ as his Savior, he learned about the biblical command to deny himself, take up his cross, and follow the Lord as Matthew 16:24 states.

“When I got saved, God called me out to be a walking memorial for him,” Burleson said.

“The moment that I gave my life to God, my life was radically changed, and that’s what makes this walk kind of easy — is Jesus,” Burleson shared in a recent video on Facebook. “Jesus is amazing.”

Since the start of his journey, Burleson said he has been sharing the gospel of Christ along the way, telling people to “pray and be ready for the coming of Christ.” He carries a small tent but said he has met so many generous people and churches along the way that he hasn’t had to use it.

Burleson says others have stopped and prayed with him alongside the road.

“One guy turned his car around and immediately started trembling and tearing up when he approached me,” Burleson said.

May 2 is the National Day of Prayer.

