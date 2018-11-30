‘Transatlantic scandal’: Real 2016 ‘collusion’ was between London spooks and Langley

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2018

The Obama CIA, under John Brennan, and British Intelligence engaged in the real “collusion” of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a report said.

Agents on both sides are now furiously working to keep President Donald Trump from declassifying documents that could expose their game, wrote George Neumayr in the American Spectator.

“All of the British spy chiefs’ ostensibly high-minded anxieties are designed to distract attention from an enormous transatlantic scandal, one that has yet to be fully plumbed: that the only real collusion during the 2016 election took place between London and Langley.”

The collusion “took place under the hyper-partisan CIA director John Brennan, with Britty dual-asset oafs like Stefan Halper and British spies, both present and past (the Hillary-financed hatchet man Christopher Steele chief among them), putting in critical cameos – a spy ring that nearly catapulted Hillary into the White House,” Nuemayr wrote on Nov. 27.

A Sydney Morning Herald article last week headlined “UK spy chiefs in fight to stop Trump exposing their sources” noted that “MI6 chiefs are secretly battling Donald Trump to stop him publishing classified information linked to the Russian election meddling investigation. The UK is warning he will undermine intelligence gathering if he releases pages of an FBI application to wiretap one of his former campaign advisers.”

Former Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos tweeted last week: “FISA declassification will assure all the actors who tried to harm America are finally exposed.”

Papadopoulos, who is currently serving a two-week prison sentence for lying to the FBI, added: “Alexander Downer, the Australian government, UK, and GCHQ (British intelligence). If FISA is not declassified, these foreign governments will try to interfere again in 2020 to hurt Trump and the movement.”

On the day he began his prison term on Nov. 25, he tweeted: “Keep the focus on FISA declassification. Do not get distracted. See you on the other side.”

Neumayr notes that “British spies were in on the ground floor of Obamagate. Long before even the first Republican primary, they had been passing conjecture disguised as ‘intelligence’ to John Brennan about the Trump campaign. In fact, Brennan was spying on Michael Flynn before he joined the campaign, as reported by the UK Guardian: ‘[British intelligence] first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious ‘interactions’ between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents, a source close to UK intelligence said. This intelligence was passed to the U.S. as part of a routine exchange of information, they added.’ ”

Flynn hadn’t joined the Trump campaign until February 2016, “but Brennan and British intelligence started in on him anyways,” Neumayr wrote. “They largely drew upon the ham-fisted reports of Stefan Halper, a bumptious, swampy, long-in-the-tooth academic attached to both the British and American Deep State, whom Brennan and Jim Comey would later send to brush up against the Trump campaign to no effect.”

What the British spy chiefs fear from Trump’s declassification “is that they were trafficking in the idiotic ‘intelligence’ of Halper who had won Brennan’s affection with gossip about Flynn in 2014 – a reported sighting of Flynn at Cambridge University allegedly talking too cozily with a Russian historian,” Neumayr wrote. “As even the New York Times has noted, Halper had passed this absurdly simpleminded tattle to a British spy who in turn gave it to Brennan.”

Ultimately, Neumayr noted, the transatlantic effort failed.

“This stands as the reason why, no matter how infuriating the fact of unelected spies attempting to influence the election strikes, this story concludes on a happy note,” Neumayr wrote. “The guy the professional ‘kick-me’ sign backslappers sought to derail rolled right on over them. Hopefully the postscript imprisons (unlikely) or at least exposes the ne’er-do-wells. But how does that really compare to the big prize, the presidency, which the bad guys failed to steal?”

Meanwhile, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz on Nov. 29 said that Michael Cohen’s plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller indicates the Russia investigation is being broadened beyond criminal matters.

“This new development with Cohen suggests that they’re going to go after political issues, not just criminal issues,” Dershowitz told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton.

Court documents revealed that Cohen admitted to lying about Trump’s property plans in Moscow, as well as his plans to travel to Russia and his contacts with Russian officials linked to the project and how long the property plans were discussed within the Trump Organization.

“Let’s just assume for hypothetical purposes that it’s true – President Trump was trying to build a tower in Moscow in the early stages of the campaign. That would not be a crime. What is Mueller doing investigating that?” Dershowitz asked. “What’s the federal crime in wanting to build a tower? It might be a federal crime by Cohen to lie about it, but how does this involve the possibility the president may have committed a crime?”

Trump tweeted on Nov. 29: “When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous!”

