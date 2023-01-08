Trans charged in arson attack on 117-year-old Portland church

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 8, 2023

Cameron David Storer, who identifies as a trans woman named “Nicolette Fait,” was arrested and charged for the arson attack that destroyed a 117-year-old church in downtown Portland.

The 27-year-old Storer is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, and two counts of second-degree burglary — all felonies. Storer was arrested following an investigation by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.

The fire destroyed the historic Portland Korean Church, which was built in 1905 and was previously known as the First German Evangelical Church. The fire required 12 fire engines, six ladder trucks, four battalion chiefs and 75 firefighters, Portland officials said.

According to prosecutors, Storer walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and confessed to setting the church on fire using a lighter.

“Storer stated that they heard voices in their head saying they would ‘mutilate’ Storer if they did not burn the church down and that they had planned it up to one day in advance,” said the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in a press release. Storer allegedly told investigators she was taking oxycodone and had a history of mental illness.

#Trans woman Cameron David Storer, aka “Nicolette Fait” (she/her), has been charged for allegedly burning down a historic #Portland church this week. She’s currently jailed in a co-ed medical dorm in a single cell. Read my new report: https://t.co/FjklHf0g5L pic.twitter.com/u1t03M3cPU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2023

