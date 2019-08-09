Top DOJ official who actively pushed ‘dossier’ to FBI reassigned with raise, bonuses

by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2019

Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr passed the unverified Russia “dossier” to the FBI while fully aware prior to the 2016 election that the author was “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being the U.S. President,” documents obtained by a government watchdog group establish.

Judicial Watch obtained “302 reports” which also confirmed that Ohr maintained contact with ex-British spy Christopher Steele for at least six months after Steele had been fired by the FBI in November 2016 for unauthorized media contacts.

A Form 302 is used by FBI agents to summarize and report the interviews that they conduct and contains information from the notes taken during the interview.

“These new Bruce Ohr FBI 302s show an unprecedented and irregular effort by the FBI, DOJ, and State Department to dig up dirt on President Trump using the conflicted Bruce Ohr, his wife, and the Clinton/DNC spies at Fusion GPS,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“The FISA courts weren’t informed of this corrupted process when they were asked to approve and reapprove extraordinary spy warrants targeting President Trump.”

The documents show that, on December 5, 2016, Ohr promised to “voluntarily” give his wife Nellie Ohr’s Fusion GPS research to the FBI. He also provided the FBI with a report on Paul Manafort titled, “Manafort Chronology.”

In June, Judicial Watch reported that it had uncovered documents showing that, on Nov. 13, 2016, Ohr was given a performance bonus of $28,000 “during the time of his deep involvement in the surveillance of the Trump presidential campaign.” The bonus was nearly double the $14,250 performance award he was given on November 29, 2015.

The newly obtained documents revealed that, on Dec. 12, 2016 Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson gave Ohr a thumb drive with Fusion GPS research on it. Ohr claims to not know what is on that drive. During the meeting Simpson, based evidently on a meeting with Simpson, identified Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer as having “many Russian clients.” Simpson also told Ohr that Cohen, “may have” attended a meeting in Prague.

Ohr also describes Simpson as directing someone to talk to a Mother Jones reporter “as it was Simpson’s Hail Mary attempt.”

Other documents obtained by Judicial Watch confirmed:

On December 20, 2016, Ohr provided the FBI with his wife’s Nellie Ohr’s Fusion GPS research, “which contained the totality” of her work “but the Fusion GPS header was stripped.”

On January 23, 2017, Ohr tells the FBI that Steele told him that Steele “spoke with a staff member of Senator John McCain’s office sometime prior to October 2016.”

The FBI interviews show that Ohr texted and talked to Christopher Steele using the WhatsApp application.

On February 2, 2017, the FBI tells Ohr to see if Steele would be “comfortable getting the name of an FBI agent” as a contact. Ohr tells the agents that State Department official Katheen Kavalec spoke with “Steele several times prior to the U.S. Presidential election and believed Steele’s reporting to have [been] generated mainly from [REDACTED].

On Feb. 14, 2017, Ohr tells the FBI that Steele communicated with him via Facetime that Steele was “beginning to worry about his business.” Steele discussed brokering new business with the FBI and told Ohr, “You may see me re-emerge in a couple of weeks.”

On May 3, 2017, Steele called Ohr to tell him that he “had been worried about Director Comey’s upcoming testimony to Congress, especially his response to questions that would be raised by (Senator) Grassley.” Although what he was specifically worried about is redacted, Steele was “happy with Director Comey’s response.”

The newly obtained documents are “just the tip of the iceberg,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Aug. 8. “I know personally there’s a lot more out there.”

“Here’s what we’re looking at: Systematic corruption at the highest level of the Department of Justice and the FBI against President Trump and in favor of Hillary Clinton,” Graham said.

Hannity asked Graham whether officials “lied purposefully” on a FISA warrant application to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“The best you could say is that they were incompetent,” Graham responded. “The most likely outcome is that they wanted a result.







“I think the insurance policy is what we’re seeing here, getting into the Trump campaign,” Graham continued. “The FISA warrant against Carter Page was a fraud, I believe. The counter-intelligence investigation is something we have to look at very closely.”

Meanwhile, in the first definitive book on the Russia collusion “hoax,” National Review columnist Andrew McCarthy writes that the scandal was hatched by former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to punish Trump is he were to win the 2016 election.

Ball of Collusion “details in readable fashion every twist and turn in the case,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted. McCarthy writes that Obama and Clinton had two plans: Plan A was to get Clinton elected. And Plan B, “the insurance policy,” to ruin Trump with impeachment hearings and kill his re-election chances.

“This book contends that the Obama administration, abetted by Washington’s politically progressive order, exploited its control of law-enforcement and intelligence agencies to help Clinton and undermine Trump,” McCarthy wrote.

