Top Australian doctor who pushed jab reveals ‘devastating’ Covid vaccine injuries

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2022

The former president of the Australian Medical Association has gone public with news of “devastating” Covid vaccine injuries that both she and her wife are suffering from.

Dr. Kerryn Phelps revealed that she and her wife Jackie Stricker-Phelps suffered serious and ongoing injures from the Covid shots, according to a Dec. 20 news.com.au report.

Phelps is also a former member of Australian parliament who had advocated for the Covid mask mandate, lockdown, and the vaccine.

Phelps, in the Dec. 20 news.com.au report, revealed she was diagnosed with a vaccine injury from her second Pfizer dose in July 2021, “with the diagnosis and causation confirmed by specialist colleagues.”

“I have had CT pulmonary angiogram, ECG, blood tests, cardiac echogram, transthoracic cardiac stress echo, Holter monitor, blood pressure monitoring and autonomic testing,” she said. “In my case the injury resulted in dysautonomia with intermittent fevers and cardiovascular implications including breathlessness, inappropriate sinus tachycardia and blood pressure fluctuations.”

Phelps said the true rate of adverse vaccine events is far higher than acknowledged due to underreporting and “threats” from medical regulators.

“This is an issue that I have witnessed first-hand with my wife who suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes, including burning face and gums, paraesethesiae, and numb hands and feet, while under observation by myself, another doctor and a registered nurse at the time of immunisation,” Phelps said.

Dr Phelps married former primary school teacher Stricker-Phelps in 1998.

“I continue to observe the devastating effects a year-and-a-half later with the addition of fatigue and additional neurological symptoms including nerve pains, altered sense of smell, visual disturbance and musculoskeletal inflammation. The diagnosis and causation has been confirmed by several specialists who have told me that they have seen ‘a lot’ of patients in a similar situation,” Phelps said.

“Jackie asked me to include her story to raise awareness for others,” Phelps said.

“We did a lot of homework before having the vaccine, particularly about choice of vaccine at the time. In asking about adverse side effects, we were told that ‘the worst thing that could happen would be anaphylaxis’ and that severe reactions such as myocarditis and pericarditis were ‘rare.’ ”

Dr Phelps said both reactions were reported to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) “but never followed up.”

She revealed she had spoken with other doctors “who have themselves experienced a serious and persistent adverse event” but that “vaccine injury is a subject that few in the medical profession have wanted to talk about.”

“Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunization, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that ‘might undermine the government’s vaccine rollout’ or risk suspension or loss of their registration,” Phelps said.

Phelps said she had heard stories of vaccine injury from “patients and other members of the community.”

“They have had to search for answers, find GPs and specialists who are interested and able to help them, spend large amounts of money on medical investigations, isolate from friends and family, reduce work hours, lose work if they are required to attend in person and avoid social and cultural events,” she said.

Phelps said there was concern some adverse events could “cause long-term illness and disability”, but data was limited because the “global focus has been on vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible with a novel vaccine for a novel coronavirus.”

“Because of this, all of the studies that have been published so far are either small, or case studies only,” she said. “The burden of proof seems to have been placed on the vaccine injured rather than the neutral scientific position of placing suspicion on the vaccine in the absence of any other cause and the temporal correlation with the administration of the vaccine.”

