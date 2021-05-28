Time’s up: Resign now, Dr. Evil

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Jeffrey T. Kuhner, May 28, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci must go. He is responsible for one of the greatest crimes in world history: Funding the Wuhan lab in China that led to the release of the coronavirus. The result has been millions dead — over 500,000 in the U.S. alone — and the destruction of the West’s economy.

Fauci needs to be put on trial for treason and crimes against humanity.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, has finally exposed Fauci for being a criminal, liar and fraud. At a recent Senate hearing, under direct questioning from Paul, Fauci admitted that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under his leadership sent millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That Wuhan lab was performing gain of function research — creating deadly “super viruses” by experimenting on animal-to-human transmission of viruses. It was this Wuhan lab, whether accidentally or not, that leaked Covid-19 into the larger Chinese population, eventually being unleashed into America and the world.

The Obama administration (rightly) banned gain of function research in the United States. This was done for an obvious reason: It is a form of experimentation with biological warfare, which if leaked, has the potential for catastrophic consequences. Fauci, however, illegally circumvented the U.S. ban by funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan lab. In Red China, gain of function research is still legal and permitted. Fauci was only too happy to oblige. Paul — to his eternal credit — has revealed all of this.

Moreover, the evidence is now overwhelming Covid-19 originated in the Wuhan lab. British and Australian intelligence have confirmed it. Recently, classified U.S. intelligence has been leaked, showing that former President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were right all along: The virus was created and released from the Wuhan lab, which the Chinese communist regime desperately sought to cover up. In fact, The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday published a bombshell investigative article, documenting how three top Chinese researchers working at the Wuhan lab came down with Covid symptoms and were hospitalized one week prior to the virus’ outbreak. Also, Chinese scientist whistleblowers have testified how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was experimenting with biological warfare agents at the Wuhan lab, deliberately cooking up the Covid-19 virus. In other words, all roads lead to Wuhan.

Yet, for over a year Fauci and his allies in the liberal Fake News media dismissed it as a kooky “conspiracy theory.” Any mentions of the Wuhan lab were censored on Facebook and Twitter. We now know Fauci was lying. The virus was not transmitted “naturally” from bats to humans, as he preposterously claimed. He was simply towing Beijing’s line. Fauci is now trying to backtrack, saying the virus “may have” originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It’s too little, too late.

Which begs the question: Why has Fauci been so determined to do the bidding of the CCP? The answer is obvious — and can no longer be avoided: Dr. Evil is either a useful idiot or a traitor. No matter which, he must go. He can no longer remain as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He should be forced to resign or be fired.

The CCP viewed Trump as their mortal enemy. They made no secret of it. Beijing openly supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Yet, in March of 2020, just before the so-called pandemic, Trump appeared to be cruising toward re-election. He had defeated the sham Democratic impeachment; the economy was roaring; and America was enjoying peace and prosperity. Then, the coronavirus hit. Everything changed.

In January 2017, ten days before Trump was inaugurated, Fauci delivered a major speech at Georgetown University, where he predicted with “absolute certainty” that the incoming president would face a global pandemic sometime during his first term. How could Fauci make such a bold claim? The answer is clear: Because he knew about the super viruses his NIH was surreptitiously funding in Wuhan. An outbreak was inevitable.

Moreover, Fauci is a partisan Democrat. He was a rabid Hillary Clinton supporter and a die-hard anti-Trumper. He loathed Trump and his America First policies. When the virus — the one that Fauci had funded and helped to create — was unleashed on America, he publicly demanded that Trump lock down the entire country — thereby cratering the economy, and taking away Trump’s strongest asset going into the election. Fauci guaranteed that the government-induced shutdowns and draconian restrictions would prevent the spread of Covid-19. It didn’t. All it did was induce mass hysteria and destroy countless small businesses and millions of jobs.

Fauci then delivered the final blow. He said that, since the virus is so contagious and lethal, it was unsafe for Americans to hold the election with traditional in-person voting.

He supported and urged universal, unsolicited mail-in balloting — the very reforms that many Democrats successfully implemented by illegally altering election laws (they went around state legislatures directly in violation of the Constitution) in key battleground states. In other words, the pandemic was used to commit massive voter fraud and steal the election from Trump.

The Democrats, in collusion with Big Media, Big Tech and Communist China, brought Trump down in a political coup.

Fauci was one of the central players in this great crime against the American people and our constitutional democracy. He is an evil sociopath, a cheap version of Joseph Mengele — a sick, twisted madman masquerading as a scientist. Lock him up.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

